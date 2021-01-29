Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Update

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Golden Leaf stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Golden Leaf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

