Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Update

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Golden Leaf stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Golden Leaf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Golden Leaf
