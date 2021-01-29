Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KOTMY opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

