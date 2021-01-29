MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $470.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

