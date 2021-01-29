Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Up 386.5% in January

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 386.5% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kuboo stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Kuboo has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
Kuboo Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.