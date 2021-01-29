Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Up 386.5% in January

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 386.5% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kuboo stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Kuboo has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Kuboo alerts:

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.