InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Up 355.6% in January

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the December 31st total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

InspireMD stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

