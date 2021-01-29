Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after buying an additional 669,361 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after buying an additional 428,429 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $18,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

