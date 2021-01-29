Telsey Advisory Group Lowers The Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 45.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 551,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 110,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

