GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 800,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.