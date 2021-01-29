ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 8.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 106,569,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 64,729,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $123,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.