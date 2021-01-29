Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

