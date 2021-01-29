Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,828 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423,491 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 238,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

