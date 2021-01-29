Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,472 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.