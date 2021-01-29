Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 325 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.