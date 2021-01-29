Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $270.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

