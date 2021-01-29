Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,083.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock valued at $88,137,845. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.