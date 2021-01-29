EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EVERTEC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EVERTEC by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,495,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

