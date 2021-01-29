Analysts Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

