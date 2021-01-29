Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

BSM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

