Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Immunic stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 58.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

