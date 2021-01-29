Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

