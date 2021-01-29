Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issues Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of ALTA opened at $33.73 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

