Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issues Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.
Shares of ALTA opened at $33.73 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.
ALTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Altabancorp Company Profile
Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.
