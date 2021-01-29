Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading Up 10.8%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price was up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 22,419,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 5,077,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.