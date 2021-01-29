MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-$0.50 EPS.
MTSI stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $64.32.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
