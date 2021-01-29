South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SSB opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
