South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

