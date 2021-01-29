Hess (NYSE:HES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HES stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

