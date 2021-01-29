Hess (NYSE:HES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HES stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.
