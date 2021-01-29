Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $536.55 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.75 and its 200 day moving average is $520.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

