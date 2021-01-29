Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $143.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

