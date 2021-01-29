Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $78.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

