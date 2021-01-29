Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,273 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.