Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$213.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.46. Fission Uranium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.49.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

