Livenodes Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 186.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Livenodes