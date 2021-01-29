Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $26.02

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $288,354.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $26.02 or 0.00069019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00240215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.04 or 0.81720876 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 213,774 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

