FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Decreased by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.52.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.