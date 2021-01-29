Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

