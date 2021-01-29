MiMedx Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 905 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 823% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

