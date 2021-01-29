Hostess Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average daily volume of 381 call options.
Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,007. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
