Hostess Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average daily volume of 381 call options.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,007. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.