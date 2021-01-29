Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in January

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIF opened at $14.57 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

