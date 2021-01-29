Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

