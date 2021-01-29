Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $280.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $290.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

