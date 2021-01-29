CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

CFB stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

