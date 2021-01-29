GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Up 5.5%

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.87 and last traded at $158.47. Approximately 964,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 441,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.23.

Several analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

