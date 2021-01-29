FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 2,100 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Catalent by 562.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

