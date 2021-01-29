FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.