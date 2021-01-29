FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $232,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,398,010 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.43. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

