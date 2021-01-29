Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

