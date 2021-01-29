Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its position in Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

