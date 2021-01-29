ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.98. 13,282,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 9,588,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 118,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

