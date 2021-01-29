RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RTL Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.25 ($47.35).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.