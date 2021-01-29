fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.4% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $46.75. 57,767,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 40,328,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $3,512,000.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.