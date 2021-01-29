Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in January

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

